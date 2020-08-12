As expected, Hamilton (undisclosed) will make his postseason debut in Wednesday's Game 1 versus Boston.

Hamilton hasn't played in an NHL contest since Jan. 16, so he'll likely have some rust to shake off early on against the Bruins, but his return will nonetheless represent a huge boon for the Hurricanes, as he was fantastic when healthy during the regular season, racking up 14 goals and 40 points in just 47 contests. The former Bruin will skate on Carolina's top line and first power-play unit Wednesday.