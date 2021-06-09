Hamilton provided five shots and two hits in 26:55 of ice-time in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Lightning in Game 5.

Unfortunately for Hamilton and the Hurricanes, Andrei Vasilevskiy was absolutely stellar in this game, providing a shutout to propel the Bolts to another trip to the Conference finals in back-to-back seasons. The 27-year-old provided five points, 55 shots, 18 hits and 15 blocks in all 10 of the Canes' postseason games. Hamilton is a pending UFA this offseason.