Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Records strong night
Hamilton posted a goal and an assist with a plus-4 rating in a 5-2 victory against the Canucks on Wednesday.
The last two games have helped Hamilton's value about as much as any two games could. He has two goals and three points with a plus-6 rating, two PIM and seven shots in the last two contests. He'll have to keep this going much longer, though, to truly turn around his disappointing season. He's playing fewer minutes and is behind his pace in every category from last season. Hamilton has eight goals and 19 points with a minus-7 rating in 2018-19.
