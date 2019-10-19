Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Registers power-play assist
Hamilton notched an assist on the man advantage in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.
Another game, another point for Hamilton, who has only been held off the scoresheet twice in nine games. The 26-year-old blueliner has five goals and five assists this year, to go with 29 shots on goal and a plus-8 rating.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Finds twine in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Lights lamp again Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Strong performance Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Posts two power-play points•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Plays hero against Habs•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Makes impact in Game 6•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.