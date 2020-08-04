Hamilton (undisclosed) is still unfit to play and will miss Game 3 versus the Rangers on Tuesday.
Hamilton has been out of action since mid-January due to various injury concerns. With the blueliner on the shelf, Sami Vatanen figures to continue slotting in on both the top pairing and the No. 1 power-play unit and has notched three helpers, including a pair with the man advantage and should be a top-end fantasy target during Hamilton's absence.
