Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Riding six-game point streak
Hamilton recorded two goals -- including one on the power-play -- six shots, two hits and three blocked shots during Monday's 5-0 victory in Game 3 against the Capitals.
Hamilton has posted a whopping four goals and eight points over his last six games. The 25-year-old is coming on strong at the best possible time for the Canes and is a valuable fantasy asset for those in playoff leagues.
