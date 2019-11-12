Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Scores eighth goal of year
Hamilton scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 8-2 win over the Senators.
Hamilton leaned into a wrist shot from the high slot to put the Hurricanes up 5-0 late in the second period. It was his eighth goal of the season, tying him with Washington's John Carlson for the NHL lead among defenseman. Hamilton also upped his point total to 19, which also trails only Carlson (29) among the league's rearguards. The 27-year-old is having a special start to the season.
