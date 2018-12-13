Hamilton went minus-4 with just a single shot on goal and no points in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Ouch -- not a good stat line for the 25-year-old blueliner, who now has just 10 points through 29 games in his first season in Raleigh. Hamilton recorded at least 40 points in each of his past four campaigns, but he'll be lucky to hit 30 this year given his current pace. Given that the Canes remain one of the weakest teams offensively in the NHL, Hamilton's results should not come as too much of a surprise to anyone.