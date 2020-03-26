Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Set to resume skating soon
Hamilton (lower body) will look to get back onto the ice as soon as possible and could return to the lineup once the NHL season picks back up. Coach Rod Brind'Amour told reporters, "I do know that he's been progressing, and he wanted to get on the ice, I heard, but there's no rinks, but he at least reached out about the possibility of that, so that's a good sign," Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Prior to the league stoppage, the Hurricanes were without both Hamilton and trade-deadline acquisition Sami Vatanen (leg), leaving their blue line stretch a little thin. Once cleared to play, the 26-year-old Hamilton should return to being a top-end fantasy option on a nightly basis, especially considering he figures to return to the top power-play unit.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Out indefinitely after surgery•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Suffers broken leg•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Suffers scary injury•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Reaches 40 points•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Adds clutch goal•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Putting together career season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.