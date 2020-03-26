Hamilton (lower body) will look to get back onto the ice as soon as possible and could return to the lineup once the NHL season picks back up. Coach Rod Brind'Amour told reporters, "I do know that he's been progressing, and he wanted to get on the ice, I heard, but there's no rinks, but he at least reached out about the possibility of that, so that's a good sign," Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Prior to the league stoppage, the Hurricanes were without both Hamilton and trade-deadline acquisition Sami Vatanen (leg), leaving their blue line stretch a little thin. Once cleared to play, the 26-year-old Hamilton should return to being a top-end fantasy option on a nightly basis, especially considering he figures to return to the top power-play unit.