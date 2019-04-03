Hamilton scored two goals, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

His second-period tally with the man advantage proved to be the game-winner, while Hamilton's empty-netter gave him a career-high 18 goals on the season. The blueliner will need to stay hot over the final two games to reach 40 points for the fifth straight campaign, however, as he's still three points short.