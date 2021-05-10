Hamilton (undisclosed) won't play in Monday's season finale against Nashville, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site.

Hamilton will be joined in the press box by Brett Pesce, Jordan Staal, Andrei Svechnikov and Jaccob Slavin. Slavin (lower body) is believed to be the only member of the group dealing with an actual injury, but Hamilton's status will still be worth monitoring ahead of the team's first-round series against the Predators. Hamilton will finish the regular season with 10 goals and 32 assists in 55 appearances, cracking double digit goals for a seventh consecutive campaign.