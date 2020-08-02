Hamilton (undisclosed) skated on his own prior to Sunday's practice, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Hamilton missed Saturday's Game 1 against Carolina and isn't expected to be ready for Monday's Game 2, but coach Rod Brind'Amour doesn't expect the 27-year-old blueliner to miss the entire series, and his presence on the ice Sunday supports that notion. He'll have to join his teammates for a full practice before returning to game action, so stay tuned for another update once that occurs.