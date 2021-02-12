Hamilton notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

Hamilton sprung Nino Niederreiter for a breakaway goal at 3:58 of the third period, which ultimately stood as the game-winner. The 27-year-old Hamilton continues to produce more often than not -- he has a goal, eight assists and a plus-6 rating through 11 appearances. In non-scoring numbers, the Ontario native has amassed 28 shots on net, 13 PIM, 10 hits and 10 blocked shots.