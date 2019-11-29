Hamilton recorded a power-play assist on six shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Hamilton has been a model of consistency for the Canes this season with 26 points in 26 games. This leaves him currently tied for second in team scoring behind Andrei Svechnikov, and he leads the team in shots on goal with 83 (3.19 per game). He's likely to cool off at some point, but he has a legitimate shot at surpassing his career-high 50 points from three seasons ago. Not many fantasy owners were expecting this kind of production from the 26-year-old blueliner this season, but they'll take it either way.