Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Still struggling offensively
Hamilton failed to crack the scoresheet for the fourth consecutive game Thursday against the Blackhawks, giving him just two points in his last 10 contests.
Since being acquired from Calgary in the offseason, Hamilton has (so far) not been the offensive force he was expected to be. The 25-year-old blueliner recorded a career-high 50 points with the Flames two seasons ago, but will be lucky to hit 30 points this season given his current pace. He's still seeing plenty of ice time, averaging about 20 minutes per game (including 2:27 on the power play) on the Canes' top defensive pairing alongside Jaccob Slavin, so all the ingredients are there for him to put up good numbers. Don't give up on him just yet.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Not getting any shots to fall•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Collects first helper•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Fitting in nicely on new team•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Traded to Hurricanes•
-
Flames' Dougie Hamilton: Leaves with injury•
-
Flames' Dougie Hamilton: Notches two points in defeat•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...