Hamilton failed to crack the scoresheet for the fourth consecutive game Thursday against the Blackhawks, giving him just two points in his last 10 contests.

Since being acquired from Calgary in the offseason, Hamilton has (so far) not been the offensive force he was expected to be. The 25-year-old blueliner recorded a career-high 50 points with the Flames two seasons ago, but will be lucky to hit 30 points this season given his current pace. He's still seeing plenty of ice time, averaging about 20 minutes per game (including 2:27 on the power play) on the Canes' top defensive pairing alongside Jaccob Slavin, so all the ingredients are there for him to put up good numbers. Don't give up on him just yet.