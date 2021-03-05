Hamilton dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Hamilton now has a four-game point streak going, totaling five assists in that stretch. He's still stuck on one goal, but Hamilton's 1.4 shooting percentage will likely rebound closer to his career 6.2 percent mark at some point, and the former 50-point scorer has nonetheless racked up 16 points in 23 games.