Hamilton scored a goal on seven shots and was plus-2 in Saturday's 6-4 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 4. He also had one block and one hit.

Hamilton gave the Hurricanes a 3-2 lead midway through the second period when his snap shot from the point found its way through traffic. It was the second playoff goal and first of the series for Hamilton, who logged just over 22 minutes of ice time Saturday. The 27-year-old rearguard has five points and a plus-7 rating through 10 playoff contests.