Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Strong performance Friday
Hamilton scored a goal, added an assist, fired four shots on goal and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.
Hamilton seemingly did a bit of everything in the contest, his third multi-point effort in five outings this year. The blueliner has three goals and four assists this season, adding 14 shots on goal and a plus-5 rating overall.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Posts two power-play points•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Plays hero against Habs•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Makes impact in Game 6•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Riding six-game point streak•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Extends point streak to five games•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Sets career high in goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.