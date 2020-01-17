Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Suffers broken leg
Hamilton sustained a broken leg in Thursday's clash with the Blue Jackets, Nick Kypreos of Sportsnet reports.
While the team hasn't provided a specific update yet, the news for Hamilton certainly isn't good. If the blueliner requires surgery, it will likely mean he'll miss the rest of the 2019-20 campaign, though that may be a possibility either way. With Hamilton on the shelf, Jake Gardiner and Haydn Fleury should both see an uptick in ice time. Once the Canes know more details about Hamilton's recovery timeline, they will likely designate him for injured reserve.
