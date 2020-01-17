Hamilton suffered a lower-body injury in Thursday's game against Columbus and won't return, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Hamilton tangled his legs with Columbus' Kevin Stenlund in the second period and his leg bent all the way back underneath him. Hamilton had to be helped off the ice and was unable to put any weight on his left leg. This is tough news for the Hurricanes and Hamilton, as the 26-year-old is on pace for a career year with 40 points in 46 games thus far.