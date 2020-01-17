Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Suffers scary injury
Hamilton suffered a lower-body injury in Thursday's game against Columbus and won't return, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Hamilton tangled his legs with Columbus' Kevin Stenlund in the second period and his leg bent all the way back underneath him. Hamilton had to be helped off the ice and was unable to put any weight on his left leg. This is tough news for the Hurricanes and Hamilton, as the 26-year-old is on pace for a career year with 40 points in 46 games thus far.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Reaches 40 points•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Adds clutch goal•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Putting together career season•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Career year continues•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Fills up stat sheet•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Stellar season continues•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.