Hamilton was traded to the Hurricanes on Saturday, reports Bob McKenzie of TSN.ca.

The six-foot-six, 210 pound stud heads east with Micheal Ferland and prospect Adam Fox, in exchange for Elias Lindholm and Noah Hanifin. Hamilton immediately takes the Canes to a new level, although it is important to note that his game suffered immediately following his trade from Boston to Calgary. He's more mature now, so hopefully this cerebral defender has the tools needed to make this a seamless transition. Hamilton has delivered four consecutive 40-plus point seasons and hit 50 points in 2016-17.