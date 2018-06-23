Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Traded to Hurricanes
Hamilton was traded to the Hurricanes on Saturday, reports Bob McKenzie of TSN.ca.
The six-foot-six, 210 pound stud heads east with Micheal Ferland and prospect Adam Fox, in exchange for Elias Lindholm and Noah Hanifin. Hamilton immediately takes the Canes to a new level, although it is important to note that his game suffered immediately following his trade from Boston to Calgary. He's more mature now, so hopefully this cerebral defender has the tools needed to make this a seamless transition. Hamilton has delivered four consecutive 40-plus point seasons and hit 50 points in 2016-17.
More News
-
Flames' Dougie Hamilton: Leaves with injury•
-
Flames' Dougie Hamilton: Notches two points in defeat•
-
Flames' Dougie Hamilton: Two-point effort in Wednesday's loss•
-
Flames' Dougie Hamilton: Hat trick no consolation for loss•
-
Flames' Dougie Hamilton: Notches two helpers•
-
Flames' Dougie Hamilton: One point in last four games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...