Hamilton scored twice in a 4-3 overtime loss to Florida on Saturday.

He opened the scoring when his one-timer from the point deflected off an opponent's stick and past netminder Alex Nedeljovic. Hamilton's slapper on a second-period power play put the Canes up 2-1 at the time. He should have been in the mix for the Norris last year and missed out. This year, Hamilton should be part of the discussion again.