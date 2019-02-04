Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Two points against former team
Hamilton had a goal and an assist in Sunday's loss to the Flames.
Hamilton had goals in both games against his former team, but his old Flame(s) got the best of him both times. Hamilton has 21 points (9-12), well off the pace that he set with his former club.
