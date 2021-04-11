Hamilton picked up a goal and an assist in a 5-4 shootout loss to Detroit on Saturday. He also provided three shots and two blocks.

Hamilton assisted on Martin Necas' goal just 1:38 into the game, then potted one of his own midway through the middle frame, joining a rush late and wristing a shot past Thomas Greiss from the left circle. Hamilton, who hasn't gone back-to-back contests without a point since late February, has six goals and 27 assists in 40 games this season.