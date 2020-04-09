Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Will be ready to return
Hamilton (lower body) will be ready to return when the NHL season resumes, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. "His rehab has gone very well. He's done everything that he needed to. He's been cleared," general manager Don Waddell said Thursday.
The Carolina defenseman is making a recovery from a fractured fibula suffered in January. He has yet to progress to on-ice work but Carolina does not need to rush that element with the season on pause for the foreseeable future. Once things begin ramping up in that regard, so too will Hamilton's activity to get him ready to return once games resume.
