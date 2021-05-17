Hamilton (rest) is in Carolina's projected lineup for Monday's Game 1 against the Predators.
Hamilton was rested for the regular-season finale, but he was never believed to be in any danger of missing postseason action. The standout blueliner totaled 42 points in 55 games this season and will be motivated to boost his value further with a strong playoff run before hitting free agency.
