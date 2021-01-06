Hamilton desires to play for the Hurricanes after his current contract expires, NHL.com reports.

Heading into his ninth NHL season, Hamilton had his most productive showing cut short by injury in 2019-20, finishing with 40 points in 47 games. The American rearguard is entering the final campaign of a six-year, $34.5 million deal, and he'll almost certainly receive a raise of his $5.75 million annual cap hit. It sounds like the two sides have had at least some contract extension negotiations thus far, and there's nothing to suggest at this point that Hamilton won't re-up in Raleigh sometime between now and next offseason.