Shore signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Hurricanes on Wednesday.

The deal will pay Shore $700,000 in the NHL or $150,000 in the AHL for the 2020-21 season. Shore spent the past season in the KHL, racking up four goals and 27 points across 43 games. The 29-year-old last played in the NHL in 2016-17 when he logged 14 games with the Canucks and tallied a pair of assists. Shore is expected to add a veteran presence and depth to the organization at center next season.