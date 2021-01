The Hurricanes placed Shore on waivers Friday, TSN.ca reports.

The 29-year-old journeyman last played in the NHL in 2016-17, logging 14 games with the Canucks. Since then, he's played the last three seasons in the Swiss league and KHL, so the transition back to the North American game may prove to be a bit of an adjustment for him. He will likely spend this season in the AHL provided he clears waivers.