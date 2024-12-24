Tokarski will be in the blue paint on the road Monday against the Predators, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Tokarski turned aside 27 of 28 shots in a 4-1 win over Columbus in his only start this season Dec. 15. The 35-year-old hasn't faced the Predators since the 2015-16 campaign when he was with Montreal. Nashville ranks last in the NHL with 2.32 goals per game.
