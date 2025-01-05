Tokarski will patrol the home crease against Pittsburgh on Sunday, per Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.

Tokarski will get the second half of Carolina's back-to-back after Pyotr Kochetkov played in Saturday's 4-0 loss to Minnesota. The 35-year-old Tokarski has surrendered seven goals on 75 shots en route to a 2-1-0 record in three NHL appearances this season. Pittsburgh is tied for 15th in the league with 3.03 goals per game in 2024-25.