Tokarski signed a one-year, two-way contract with Carolina on Monday. He was placed on waivers to be returned to AHL Chicago, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Tokarski has a 4-1-0 record with a 1.61 GAA and a .933 save percentage in five appearances with Carolina's top minor-league affiliate this season. The 35-year-old Tokarski will provide the Hurricanes with veteran depth between the pipes. Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion) may play in Tuesday's home game versus Seattle, but Frederik Andersen (knee) isn't close to being available.