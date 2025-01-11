Tokarski posted a 14-save shutout in Friday's 2-0 win over the Canucks.
Tokarski has won each of his last three starts, and this was his first shutout of the campaign. Even though his upside is limited due to the nature of his backup role, Tokarski has been reliable when called on for duty. Through five starts, he's gone 4-1-0 with a 2.00 GAA and a .907 save percentage.
