Tokarski made 21 saves on 23 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over New Jersey.

Tokarski was facing a 2-1 deficit early in the third period, but the Canes exploded for four markers in the final frame. It was the 35-year-old's third appearance of the campaign, and he improved to 2-1-0 with a .907 save percentage and a 2.35 GAA. Tokarski will likely continue to be the understudy to Pyotr Kochetkov until Frederik Andersen (knee) is ready to return.