Tokarski made 21 saves on 23 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over New Jersey.
Tokarski was facing a 2-1 deficit early in the third period, but the Canes exploded for four markers in the final frame. It was the 35-year-old's third appearance of the campaign, and he improved to 2-1-0 with a .907 save percentage and a 2.35 GAA. Tokarski will likely continue to be the understudy to Pyotr Kochetkov until Frederik Andersen (knee) is ready to return.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Dustin Tokarski: Slated to face New Jersey•
-
Hurricanes' Dustin Tokarski: Tagged with loss Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Dustin Tokarski: Draws road start•
-
Hurricanes' Dustin Tokarski: Earns win in NHL season debut•
-
Hurricanes' Dustin Tokarski: Facing Blue Jackets•
-
Hurricanes' Dustin Tokarski: Recalled by Carolina•