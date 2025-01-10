Tokarski is slated to guard the home goal against Vancouver on Friday, per Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.
Tokarski has a 3-1-0 record, 2.39 GAA and .894 save percentage in four outings in 2024-25. He stopped 16 of 19 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Canucks are in a three-way tie for 16th in goals per game with 3.00.
