Tokarski is slated to guard the home goal against Vancouver on Friday, per Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.

Tokarski has a 3-1-0 record, 2.39 GAA and .894 save percentage in four outings in 2024-25. He stopped 16 of 19 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Canucks are in a three-way tie for 16th in goals per game with 3.00.