Tokarski is set to start at home against the Devils on Saturday, per Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.

Tokarski stopped 20 of 24 shots en route to a 5-2 loss to Nashville on Monday. It was his second start of 2024-25 after saving 27 of 28 shots to earn a 4-1 victory over Columbus on Dec. 15. The Devils rank seventh in goals per game with 3.37.