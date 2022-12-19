Coghlan was recalled from his conditioning loan with AHL Chicago on Monday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Coglhan posted two goals and one assist in five games with the Wolves during his conditioning stint. In six appearances with the Hurricanes this year, he has provided 10 shots on goal, three blocks and seven hits.
