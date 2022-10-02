Coghlan has a good chance to crack the Hurricanes' opening night roster, Chip Alexander of the News & Observer reports.

Coghlan has been turning heads so far in preseason, notably his three-assist effort in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Lightning. The 24-year-old blueliner recorded 13 points in 59 games with Vegas last season before being dealt to the Canes along with Max Pacioretty in July.