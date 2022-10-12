Coghlan is projected to be scratched Wednesday against Columbus.

Coghlan did leave Carolina's preseason game against Buffalo on Oct. 4 with a lower-body injury, but his expected absence Wednesday appears to be a coach's decision. Coghlan has been practicing and remained on the ice with the scratches after Wednesday's morning skate. He had three goals and 13 points in 59 games with Vegas in 2021-22.