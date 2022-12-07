Coghlan was assigned to AHL Chicago on a conditioning loan Wednesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Coghlan is eligible to spend 14 days with the Wolves during the assignment. He hasn't played an NHL game since Nov. 9, so this is a way for the Hurricanes to get the 24-year-old into game action. This move also more or less guarantees Jalen Chatfield will retain a third-pairing role with the big club for the next two weeks at a minimum.
