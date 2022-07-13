Coghlan and Max Pacioretty were traded from the Golden Knights to the Hurricanes on Wednesday in exchange for future considerations, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

The Golden Knights needed to free up cap space, so they sent two players to the Hurricanes for essentially nothing. Coghlan should have a chance to compete for a bottom-four role in Carolina after posting 13 points in 59 contests in 2021-22.