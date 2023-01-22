Coghlan skated 12:06 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders, registering zero points.
The seldom-used Coghlan has been a healthy scratch more often than not this season. He has just a pair of helpers in 11 games and should not be on anyone's fantasy roster at the present time.
