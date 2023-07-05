Coghlan agreed to a one-year, $850,000 contract with Carolina on Wednesday.
Coghlan had three assists, 11 hits and nine blocks in 17 games with Carolina in 2022-23. He was a restricted free agent after completing his two-year, $1.525 million contract.
