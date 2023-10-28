Coghlan was reassigned to AHL Springfield on Saturday.
Coghlan has yet to see any time in the NHL this season, serving as a healthy scratch for four games since he was called up Tuesday. The 25-year-old defenseman will likely continue serving a depth role for Carolina this year after tallying three assists in 17 games last season.
