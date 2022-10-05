Coghlan exited Tuesday's game versus the Sabres with a lower-body injury.
Coghlan has made strides to be on the Hurricanes' Opening Night roster, so this injury couldn't come at a worse time. The severity of the injury is unknown, but more information should be available in the coming days. The Hurricanes don't play again until their season opener next Wednesday versus the Blue Jackets.
