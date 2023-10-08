Coghlan was waived by the Hurricanes on Sunday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
Coghlan re-signed with Carolina in the offseason after posting three assists in 17 games last year. If he clears waivers, the 25-year-old blueliner will open the campaign in the AHL, where he'll provide defensive depth in the event of injuries.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Dylan Coghlan: Re-signs with Hurricanes•
-
Hurricanes' Dylan Coghlan: Part-time player•
-
Hurricanes' Dylan Coghlan: Back from conditioning loan•
-
Hurricanes' Dylan Coghlan: Heading on conditioning assignment•
-
Hurricanes' Dylan Coghlan: Expected scratch Wednesday•
-
Hurricanes' Dylan Coghlan: Sustains lower-body injury•