Hurricanes' Eetu Luostarinen: Ascends to NHL
The Hurricanes called up Luostarinen from AHL Charlotte on Sunday.
This will be the second stint this season with the big club, as Luostarinen has notched an assist in while averaging 10:23 of ice time in three games this year. The Finn has been solid in the AHL as well, racking up eight points in 13 games this campaign. His first chance to fit into the lineup is Tuesday against the Blackhawks.
