Hurricanes' Eetu Luostarinen: Inks entry-level deal
Luostarinen signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Hurricanes on Thursday.
Carolina selected Luostarinen in the second round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. The 20-year-old forward spent the 2018-19 campaign playing for KalPa of the Finnish Liiga, notching 15 goals and 36 points in 54 contests. The Hurricanes have a lot of depth up front and Luostarinen will likely need time to adapt to the smaller North American ice sheet, so he'll almost certainly spend most of the 2019-20 season in the minors.
