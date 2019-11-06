Hurricanes' Eetu Luostarinen: Receives first NHL recall
The Hurricanes recalled Luostarinen from AHL Charlotte on Wednesday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Luostarinen has been pretty productive in the minors this season, notching five goals and seven points in 10 games. The 2017 second-round pick is expected to make his NHL debut Thursday against the Rangers.
