The Hurricanes reassigned Luostarinen to AHL Charlotte on Tuesday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Luostarinen will continue to be one of the first skaters Carolina turns to when dealing with injuries up front, so he may not remain in the minors for long. The 21-year-old winger picked up one assist while averaging 10:23 of ice time in three appearances during his first NHL stint.